Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $21.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,267 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.