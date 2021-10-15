Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Update

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,869. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

