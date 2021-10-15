Head to Head Analysis: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Independent Bank Group and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Independent Bank Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 34.94% 9.41% 1.32% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 29.81% 9.90% 0.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Group and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.56 $201.21 million $4.87 15.11 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $195.46 million 3.23 $52.45 million $2.70 12.14

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards. It also provides asset and wealth management services; estate planning and related advice; credit cards; trust and investment services; custodial services, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.