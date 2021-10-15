Head to Head Contrast: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) vs. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LogicBio Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 338.82%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -1,307.95% -78.18% -52.10% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 36.91 -$32.62 million ($1.29) -3.06 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -4.61

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.