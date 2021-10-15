Head-To-Head Review: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 2 5 0 2.50 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus price target of $130.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.11%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.19%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care 1.08% 3.68% 1.69% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Nyxoah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 16.97 -$34.38 million ($0.39) -344.36 Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

