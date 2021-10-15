Head-To-Head Survey: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) vs. Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 203.26 -$166.41 million ($0.82) -8.73

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 2 3 2 0 2.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.55%.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,193.30% -42.42% -35.76%

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paradigm Medical Industries beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

