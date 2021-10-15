Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

