Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

