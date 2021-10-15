Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 119.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.