Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00090717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.00389341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012918 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00034525 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

