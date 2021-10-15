Hellenic Coin Price Hits $3.68 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00307155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

