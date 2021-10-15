Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $152,190.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $33.37 million and $152,190.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

