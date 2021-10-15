Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,695 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 2,768.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

