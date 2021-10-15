HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the September 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,156.0 days.

HMSVF stock remained flat at $$13.10 on Friday. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

A number of research firms have commented on HMSVF. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

