Hood River Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,223. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1,988.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.