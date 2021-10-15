Hood River Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Integer worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Argus lifted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

