Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $83.93 Million Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75,601 shares during the period. Vicor accounts for 2.5% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Vicor worth $83,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $147.65. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $147.29.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,758,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,156,726.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,081 shares of company stock worth $21,498,588. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

