Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746,983 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Alignment Healthcare worth $30,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $164,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $41,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,988. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

