Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $28.42 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth $97,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 9.2% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 62.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 100.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $29.89. 18,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,040. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 300.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

