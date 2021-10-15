Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 16,332 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the quarter. Colfax comprises about 1.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Colfax worth $53,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 55.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

