Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,486. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after buying an additional 184,652 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

