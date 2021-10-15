HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HSBC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 114.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HSBC by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

