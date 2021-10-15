Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 152,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

HNP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 14,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

