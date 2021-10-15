Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.18.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,367,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

