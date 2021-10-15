HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $763.48.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $789.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $685.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.29. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $817.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.