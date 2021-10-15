Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.54.

HBM opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.07%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

