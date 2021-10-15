Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.98. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 7,659 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,092,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

