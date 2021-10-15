Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

BOSS opened at €52.46 ($61.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.97. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1,380.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

