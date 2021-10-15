Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Position Raised by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Hurco Companies worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hurco Companies in the second quarter worth about $3,353,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 36.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,208. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

