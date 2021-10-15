HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.03. 2,614,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. HUYA has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HUYA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HUYA by 11.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HUYA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HUYA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in HUYA by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

