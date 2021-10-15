Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS HYPMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Hypera had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $284.55 million for the quarter.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

