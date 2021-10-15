i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.99 million, a P/E ratio of -72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

