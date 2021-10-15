IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to $3.25 at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.10.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

