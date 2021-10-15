ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stake Cut by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at $8,807,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ICF International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $102.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. Analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

