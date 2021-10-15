Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 68.3% in September

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 527,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IDRA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,595. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.