IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.0 days.

IGO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. IGO has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Get IGO alerts:

IPGDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.