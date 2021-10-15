IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s 10th Largest Position

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,636 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises approximately 2.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,838. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

