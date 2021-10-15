iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ILIAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ILIAF stock remained flat at $$202.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. iliad has a 52-week low of $147.25 and a 52-week high of $215.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average of $182.98.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

