Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis Sells 2,926 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Illumina stock opened at $408.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

