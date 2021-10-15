Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 20th (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 20th. Impel NeuroPharma had issued 5,333,334 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $80,000,010 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMPL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

