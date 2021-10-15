Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,394. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

