Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.32

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$43.32 and last traded at C$43.24, with a volume of 145916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.08.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

