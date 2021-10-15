Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $44.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the lowest is $43.60 million. Impinj posted sales of $28.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $180.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,141. Impinj has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,901.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 464.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 28.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 107,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.