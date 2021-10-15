Impossible Finance (IF) Market Capitalization Tops $6.43 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $471,748.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00111641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.69 or 1.00216556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.38 or 0.06254210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

