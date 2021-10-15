Indexed Finance Trading 34% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00003733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $251,796.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00110955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.86 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.03 or 0.06232716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

