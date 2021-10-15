Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 173,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 765,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 463,811 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

