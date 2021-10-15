Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.17% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

