Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

