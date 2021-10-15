Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 814,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,252 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $47,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $67.87. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

