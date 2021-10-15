Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 4,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00.

Shares of U opened at $141.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on U. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

